Tehsildar among four injured in scuffle in Rajouri

Srinagar, April 13: A Tehsildar was among at least four people injured in a scuffle in Sundarbani area in J&K's Rajouri district after which police registered two FIRs into the incident.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that some persons entered the office of the Tehsildar and had heated argument with officers/officials there. Subsequently there was scuffle in which at least four persons including the Tehsildar were injured. They were subsequently hospitalized, official sources said.
SDPO Nowshera Tausif Ahmed told GNS that Police have registered two separate FIRs against all accused persons involved in the two separate incidents in Police Station Sundarbani.
“First Case FIR No. 20/2022 was registered against Chandar Mohan and Anil Lakhanpal both R/O Sundarbani under section 452/353/323 IPC,” he said, adding, “Second Case FIR No. 21/2022 was registered against Devinder Kumar Sudan and 03 others under section 147,452 336 323 IPC.” He said that the investigation of both cases have began and arrests are likely to be executed.