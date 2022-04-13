Tehsildar among four injured in scuffle in Rajouri

“First Case FIR No. 20/2022 was registered against Chandar Mohan and Anil Lakhanpal both R/O Sundarbani under section 452/353/323 IPC,” he said, adding, “Second Case FIR No. 21/2022 was registered against Devinder Kumar Sudan and 03 others under section 147,452 336 323 IPC.” He said that the investigation of both cases have began and arrests are likely to be executed.