Tehsildar Darhal suspended over allegations of corruption

As per an order issued by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Tehsildar Darhal Mumtaz Iqbal has been placed under suspension.

"Pending inquiry into his conduct Mr. Mirza Mumtaz Iqbal, Tehsildar Darhal is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect in terms of Rule 31 of J&K Civil Services (CC&A) rules of 1995 and shall remain attached in the office of Deputy Commissioner Rajouri," the order issued by Divisional Commissioner Jammu reads.