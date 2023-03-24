Tehsildar Darhal suspended over allegations of corruption

Rajouri, Mar 24: Acting over complaints of allegations for the demand of illegal gratification, Tehsildar Darhal Mumtaz Iqbal has been placed under suspension and attached to the office of Deputy Commissioner Rajouri with Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera appointed as inquiry officer.
As per an order issued by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Tehsildar Darhal Mumtaz Iqbal has been placed under suspension.
"Pending inquiry into his conduct Mr. Mirza Mumtaz Iqbal, Tehsildar Darhal is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect in terms of Rule 31 of J&K Civil Services (CC&A) rules of 1995 and shall remain attached in the office of Deputy Commissioner Rajouri," the order issued by Divisional Commissioner Jammu reads.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Kartar Singh has also been appointed as inquiry officer and asked to submit a detailed inquiry report within fifteen days.