Tehsildar Mendhar orders FIR against ‘interfering in school premises’

Naming the accused trio as Mohammad Hanief and Mohammad Latief sons of Faqeer Khan and Nasar Ahmad son of Mohammad Latief – residents of village Galhutta (Keri Galhutta), the directive forwarded to SHO Police Station Gursai, according to news agency GNS, reads “…you are hereby directed to lodge FIR against the (03) persons named for interfering in the School Premises of Govt. Primary School Nara Gamma Zone Hami village Galhutta.”

“The action taken report be submitted to this office at an earliest”, the directive reads further.