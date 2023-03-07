Temples along LoC in Nowshera get Rudraksh plants on Holi festival

Rajouri, Mar 7: Many temples located in Nowshera area of Rajouri district along Line of Control got Rudraksh plants on the eve of Holi.
The Forest Department planted saplings in the temples on eve of Holi with a message of ‘Green Temples’.
This plantation drive has been carried out under J&K Green Drive at Shiv Mandir Thandapani and other temples.
Divisional Forest Officer Nowshera Nilima Shah said that the main drive was conducted at Shiv Mandir Thandapani in which a number of devotees and locals planted Rudraksh trees in the temple premises.
Rangeel Singh, Block Forest Officer Sunderbani also held a special counter in the premises of Shiv Mandir from where the locals and students collected plants of their choice.
The Mandir management lauded the efforts of the Forest Department for conducting such drives at Shiv Mandir Thandapani.
Lauding the efforts of Nowshera Forest Division members of Shiv Temple Thandapani said that Forest department conducts religious plantation drives on almost all the occasions.