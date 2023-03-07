Temples along LoC in Nowshera get Rudraksh plants on Holi festival

The Forest Department planted saplings in the temples on eve of Holi with a message of ‘Green Temples’.

This plantation drive has been carried out under J&K Green Drive at Shiv Mandir Thandapani and other temples.

Divisional Forest Officer Nowshera Nilima Shah said that the main drive was conducted at Shiv Mandir Thandapani in which a number of devotees and locals planted Rudraksh trees in the temple premises.