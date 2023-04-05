Tempo driver beaten in broad daylight in Rajouri
Rajouri, Apr 5: Panic gripped the Salani bridge area of Rajouri town on Wednesday afternoon after a tempo driver was beaten up by a group of boys.
The incident took place at a tempo stand on Salani bridge of Rajouri town and some passersby intervened to rescue the tempo driver from the hands of the boys.
As per locals, the incident happened at Muradpur from where a Tempo Traveler was on way to Rajouri from Jammu with driver Mukesh Kumar having a verbal duel with some boys traveling in a car.
After some time when the tempo reached its stand at Salani bridge in Rajouri, the boys, four in number, also reached there and attacked the tempo driver manhandling him.
The tempo driver was beaten up mercilessly by the boys, believed to be college students, after which some passersby and traffic police personnel present there intervened and rescued the driver who was later taken to hospital for medical examination.
The incident spread panic in the area with people terming it hooliganism in broad daylight and demanding action against "whoever is at fault."