Terorists responsible for killing soldiers in Rajouri will be hunted down: Rajnath

The defence minister gave a clear message during his visit that the terrorists who killed soldiers will be hunted down whatever the cost, sources said.



"Anybody trying to disturb peace and tranquility in J&K will not be spared," Singh is reported to have said during his visit.



After flying back to Jammu from Rajouri, the defence minister left for New Delhi in the afternoon.



Five soldiers, including elite para commandos, were killed by terrorists in Kandi forest area on Friday.



In the ongoing operation against the terrorists, the Army killed one terrorist earlier in the day while another is reported to have been injured.