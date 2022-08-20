Terror activities spike in Rajouri, Poonch

Jammu: Amid a spurt in terror activities in border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, a high-level security meeting was held on Saturday to devise an action plan to counter the emerging threat, a Police official said.

The conference held in Rajouri was attended by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, and senior Army officers among others.

The meeting was convened nine days after two terrorists attacked an Army camp in Rajouri, killing four soldiers in a pre-dawn suicide strike that marked the return of ‘fidayeen’ (suicide) attacks to Jammu and Kashmir after more than three years.

Both the terrorists, believed to be from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, were shot dead.