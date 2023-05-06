Terrorist killed, another likely injured in ongoing Rajouri operation: Army

Srinagar, May 06: Army on Saturday said that they have pinned down the terrorists in the ongoing anti-terrorist operation in the woods of Rajouri district, killing one terrorist and likely injuring another.
“In the ongoing joint operation in Kandi Forest, Rajouri sector by Indian Army in coordination with JKP & CRPF, at approx 0700 hours the cordon while closing in spotted and pinned down the terrorists,” said an army spokesman.
He said in the ensuing gunbattle, one terrorist has been neutralised and another is “likely to be injured.”
He said so far 1 AK56 rifle, 4 Mags of AK, 56 rounds of AK, 1 9mm Pistol with Mag, three grenades and an ammunition pouch have been recovered at the site of the gunfight.
“Identity of the neutralised terrorist is being ascertained. Op Trinetra continues,” he added.
Yesterday, five soldiers were killed and one injured after the terrorists who had entrenched themselves in a cave triggered an explosive device.