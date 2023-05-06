Terrorist killed, another likely injured in ongoing Rajouri operation: Army

“In the ongoing joint operation in Kandi Forest, Rajouri sector by Indian Army in coordination with JKP & CRPF, at approx 0700 hours the cordon while closing in spotted and pinned down the terrorists,” said an army spokesman.

He said in the ensuing gunbattle, one terrorist has been neutralised and another is “likely to be injured.”

He said so far 1 AK56 rifle, 4 Mags of AK, 56 rounds of AK, 1 9mm Pistol with Mag, three grenades and an ammunition pouch have been recovered at the site of the gunfight.