Terrorist killed in Poonch was veteran Hizb commander: Army

Hussain was a close associate of Maulana Dawood Kashmir (TuJ) who in turn is a close associate of Syed Salahuddin, he said.

"Recently high-level meeting of HM group took place in Islamabad which he attended. Agenda of meeting was revival of HM in Rajouri Poonch," he said, adding, "From this we can make out that Muneer Hussain along with his body guard was sent with the agenda of reviving HM in Rajouri Poonch / South of Pir-Panjal (SPPR)."

The PRO said that Hussain was given a larger leadership role of "Tanzeems and told to revive terrorism South of Pir Panjal"

Hussain, he said, was the senior most leader of HM. "He is the most dreaded (militant) killed in the last 10 years in Rajouri/Poonch."

He said it was evident that Pak is trying to send old militant "veterans" to JK to motivate and recruit youth thus making "desperate attempts to revive" militancy.