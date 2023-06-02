Terrorist killed in Rajouri encounter

Rajouri, June 2: A terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out in Dassal Gali, 4 km from Rajouri town on Friday.
The officials said that the encounter broke out during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) launched by security forces in the area after reports of suspicious movement in the area.
“After some reports of suspicious movement in the area, a CASO was launched in the area of Dassal and Mehari on Thursday night with joint teams of the Army and Police starting searches. The gunfight broke out in the wee hours on Friday," the officials said.
They said that the gunfight lasted for hours with heavy firing taking place in the area during which a terrorist was killed.
The officials said that the body of the terrorist was also retrieved from the site in the morning.
They said that the killed terrorist is not yet identified and arms and ammunition that included an AK-56 rifle, seven magazines, 60 AK rounds, four hand grenades, 12 detonators, an IED switch were recovered from his possession.
The officials said that medico-legal formalities and post-mortem examination of the terrorist's body was conducted at the site by a team of doctors from Government Medical College and Associated Hospital, Rajouri after which the body of terrorist was shifted from the site by Police while recovered arms, ammunition, and other material was seized by Police.
Meanwhile, the Jammu-based Defence spokesperson said that in a joint operation by the Army and J&K Police, the intelligence-based ambushes noticed suspicious movement in the forest area of Dassal Gujran near Rajouri on Thursday night.
"On being challenged by our troops, they were fired at which was retaliated by our troops and sporadic firing continued throughout the night," he said.
Meanwhile, searches in the area are still on.