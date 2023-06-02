Terrorist killed in Rajouri encounter

“After some reports of suspicious movement in the area, a CASO was launched in the area of Dassal and Mehari on Thursday night with joint teams of the Army and Police starting searches. The gunfight broke out in the wee hours on Friday," the officials said.

They said that the gunfight lasted for hours with heavy firing taking place in the area during which a terrorist was killed.

The officials said that the body of the terrorist was also retrieved from the site in the morning.