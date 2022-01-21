Thanamandi-DKG Road closed for vehicular traffic

Rajouri, Jan 21: Vehicular traffic on Thanamandi to Dehra Ki Gali Road was suspended Friday evening due to a landslide that hit the road stretch at ManyalGali area.
The district administration Rajouri said that the road from Thanamandi to Bufliaz via DKG was closed after some portion of the land along the road got damaged due to a landslide.
“The slide had hit near ManyalGali after which debris clearance work is going on but things will take time,” the administration said.
People have also been asked to contact local Police authorities, traffic police and civil administration before moving the on road.