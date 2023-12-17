Thanamandi people demand completion of road project

December 17, 2023

Rajouri, Dec 17: Inhabitants of Thanamandi area staged a protest demonstration against the alleged delay in completion of project meant for up-gradation of road from Rajouri to Thanamandi-Surankote.
The people called for immediate intervention of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) higher officials to expedite the work on the project.

