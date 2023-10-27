Theft case solved in Poonch

During the course of investigation, police said, investigation team headed by SHO Mendhar Sajid Iqbal under the supervision of SDPO Mendhar Sheezan Bhat rounded up a suspect namely Mohd Musharaf Iqbal son of Mohd Iqbal Khan resident of Gohlad Mendhar.

During sustained questioning, the suspect confessed his involvement in the theft case and was arrested accordingly.

On his disclosure, the stolen gold ornaments have been recovered while further investigation is going on.