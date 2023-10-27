Theft case solved in Poonch

Poonch, Oct 27: Police in Poonchs' Mendhar sub division solved a case of theft and recovered stolen property including gold ornaments.
In a statement, police said that a complaint was lodged at police station Mendhar by Irshad Ahmed Khan son of Mohd Mahroof resident of Bhera Mendhar who mentioned that his wife's gold ornaments have been stolen from house.
Acting over the complaint, a case FIR 172/2023 under section 454/380 IPC was registered at Police Station Mendhar and investigation was started.
During the course of investigation, police said, investigation team headed by SHO Mendhar Sajid Iqbal under the supervision of SDPO Mendhar Sheezan Bhat rounded up a suspect namely Mohd Musharaf Iqbal son of Mohd Iqbal Khan resident of Gohlad Mendhar.
During sustained questioning, the suspect confessed his involvement in the theft case and was arrested accordingly.
On his disclosure, the stolen gold ornaments have been recovered while further investigation is going on.