Thieves decamp with valuables from Rajouri shop

Rajouri: Owner of a shop located in Kheora locality of Rajouri town has lodged a complaint before police after unidentified thieves decamped with valuables from his establishment.

Owner said that shop is located in Kheora locality where unidentified thieves struck last night and decamped with disposable material including glasses. He has lodged a complaint before police at police station Rajouri after which investigation into the matter has been set into motion.

"I request police to investigate the matter to recover the stolen property," the shop owner said.