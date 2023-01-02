Those involved in J&K's Rajouri attack won't go unpunished: LG

Srinagar, Jan 02: Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor(LG) Manoj Sinha on Monday vowed punishment to those involved in Rajouri killings while announcing ex-gratia to the kin of those affected by the violence.
The office of the LG, in a series of tweets, condemned the attack in Rajouri in which four civilians were killed by terrorists on Sunday.
"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Rajouri. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families," the LG said.
"An ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh and a Govt job would be given to the next of kin of each of those civilians martyred in dastardly attack " he said.
The LG also said that seriously injured would be given Rs.1 lakh. "Officials have been directed to ensure best treatment to injured, " he said.