Those involved in J&K's Rajouri attack won't go unpunished: LG

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack in Rajouri. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families," the LG said.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh and a Govt job would be given to the next of kin of each of those civilians martyred in dastardly attack " he said.

The LG also said that seriously injured would be given Rs.1 lakh. "Officials have been directed to ensure best treatment to injured, " he said.