Thousands attend Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) processions in Pir Panjal

Rajouri, Sep 29: Thousands of people drawn from different walks of life attended the religious processions taken out to celebrate Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) in Pir Panjal region’s twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch.
These processions were organised under tight security arrangements.
To celebrate Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), people in the twin districts held large-scale events.
In the Rajouri district, religious processions were organised in all the towns including Rajouri, Thanamandi, Darhal, Manjakote, Kalakote, and Nowshera.
The main procession was organised in Rajouri town which started from the bus stand at the main town and culminated at Markazi Jamia Masjid.
The procession passed through the main town, Abdullah Bridge, and Gujjar Mandi with thousands of people gathered in the procession raising religious slogans.
Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) event was organised at Markazi Jamia Masjid in which religious scholars delivered sermons sharing the importance of the day and asked people to follow the teaching of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
The religious scholars also spread values earmarked by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
In the Poonch district, similar religious processions were taken out in all parts including Mendhar, Surankote, Mandi, and Poonch with the main procession being organised at Poonch town, which witnessed a large participation of the devotees.