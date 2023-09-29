Thousands attend Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) processions in Pir Panjal

These processions were organised under tight security arrangements.

To celebrate Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), people in the twin districts held large-scale events.

In the Rajouri district, religious processions were organised in all the towns including Rajouri, Thanamandi, Darhal, Manjakote, Kalakote, and Nowshera.

The main procession was organised in Rajouri town which started from the bus stand at the main town and culminated at Markazi Jamia Masjid.