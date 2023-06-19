Thousands attend last rites of noted religious personality in Rajouri

Rajouri, June 19: A massive gathering of devotees was on Monday was seen in Barevi village of Rajouri’s Kalakote sub division during burial and last rites of Sayeed Muzaffar Hussain Shah who was popularly known as Baji Sahib among his devotees and local population.
Sayeed Muzaffar Hussain Shah was a renowned spiritual and religious personality of the region and largely followed by devotees. On Sunday evening, Sayeed Muzaffar Hussain Shah breathed his last due to some medical issues and his demise spread a wave of sadness in the entire region.
His last rites and burial was performed on Monday afternoon in native village Barevi with a huge gathering of people, especially his devotees seen. People from all walks of life have condoled demise terming it as an irreparable loss.