Three arrested for gang raping woman in Poonch: police

Srinagar, March 15: Police on Tuesday arrested three men for allegedly gang raping a woman in Mandi tehsil of J&K's Poonch district.
A police spokesman said that a woman alleged in a complaint on February 21 that one of the accused Gultaj Ahmed son of Mohd Ayoub resident of Seri Chowhana "called her to come to his place as he wants to marry her".
"On this pretext the accused took her to an abandoned house at Seri Chowhana village where he called two other accused to the place namely Ajaz Ahmed son of Qayoom Khan and Shaqeel Ahmed son of Mohd Yousuf, both residents of Seri Chowhana, where all committed rape on her one by one the whole night," said the spokesman.
The victim said she fell unconscious and came back to senses next morning, adding that while leaving the place, the accused threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No 30/2022 U/S 376-D/342/506 IPC was registered at Police station Mandi and investigation was taken up by the SHO considering “the sensitivity of the case.”
During the course of investigation different teams were set up to nab the culprits and after hectic efforts all the three accused were arrested.