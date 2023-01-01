Three civilians killed, seven injured in Rajouri firing incident: official

Srinagar, Jan 01: Three civilians were killed and seven others injured in a firing incident in Dangri village of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening, reports quoting police and hospital sources said.
ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh said that the firing incident took place at three houses separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other at Upper Dangri village, reported news agency ANI.
He said two civilians were killed and four others injured in the incident. The search operation has been launched in the area, he said.
However, Medical Superintendent, Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr Mehmood, confirmed three deaths at the hospital. “I am supervising the treatment of the injured. Three have been declared dead and the rest have suffered multiple injuries,” he said.