Three cops suspended for 'carelessness' after man dies in Rajouri village

Rajouri, Jan 15: Three cops have been suspended in Rajouri district after mysterious death of a man in Dagal village of the district on Saturday evening even as locals alleged the man died due to carelessness of the cops.

Quoting Senior superintendent of police Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that three police personnel deployed at police Naka Bakhar have been suspended for carelessness and not taking the man to hospital.

He said they have started investigation into the matter and inquest proceedings under CrPC 174 have been initiated.

On Saturday evening, villagers of Dagal and nearby areas of Rajouri district held a protest demonstration after the death of the man identified as Sher Singh (23) son of Chatar Singh.