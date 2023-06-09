Three ‘key conduits of Sunderbani narco-terror' case apprehended: Army

He said three main conduits or operatives of the cross narco-militancy module have been apprehended. These individuals have been identified as Shakar Din of Degwar Terwan, Rashid and Shafir, both residents of Kalas Poonch.

"In the search operations war-like stores including two grenades have also been recovered from the possession of these individuals." He said extensive joint search operations are currently in progress.

The apprehension of these three individuals, he said, is a major blow to the complex cross border Narco-(militancy) nexus "being operated" from Pak.