Three kg heroin-like substance recovered in Poonch, three held

The police and army recovered the narcotic packets in the bushes in Degwar sector.
Ishrat Hussain Butt

Poonch, Feb 26: Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army on Sunday arrested three persons after recovering 3 kg of heroin like substance during a search operation in Degwar border village of Poonch, officials said. 

A police official said that the forces recovered the narcotic  packets in the bushes in Degwar sector. 

"Around 3 kg heroin like narcotics recovered and three suspected persons have been arrested," the official said. 

He said that further investigation and searches are going on in the area. 

