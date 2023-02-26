Pir Panjal
Three kg heroin-like substance recovered in Poonch, three held
The police and army recovered the narcotic packets in the bushes in Degwar sector.
Poonch, Feb 26: Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army on Sunday arrested three persons after recovering 3 kg of heroin like substance during a search operation in Degwar border village of Poonch, officials said.
A police official said that the forces recovered the narcotic packets in the bushes in Degwar sector.
"Around 3 kg heroin like narcotics recovered and three suspected persons have been arrested," the official said.
He said that further investigation and searches are going on in the area.