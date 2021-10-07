Three leopard cubs rescued in J&K's Rajouri, search on for their mother

News agency GNS reported while quoting officials that a team of wildlife department rescued the cubs, about 5-6 months old, by firstly tranquilising them.They were later brought to Rajouri Headquarters in a cage for treatment and observation, an official said.

Mushtaq Chowdhary, Wildlife Warden, Rajouri-Poonch Range, told GNS that efforts are underway to find the mother of the cubs and they will be reunited once she is found.

Chowdhary said the team is camping in the village to locate the leopardess with the help of villagers adding the cubs will be kept under observation till then.

He said that leopardess will definitely come in search of her cubs and can become dangerous for human beings if she does not find the cubs.

He said that information about the cubs was given by the villagers to the office of Deputy Commissioner following which a team of professions from Wildlife department was rushed to the Shahpur village with a medical kit and other equipments under the supervision of Sudesh Kumar Range Officer (Wildlife).

“It was the first incident of rescuing the cubs of leopard in the current year. Earlier three grown leopard were rescued by our teams at different places and were released in the forests,” the Wildlife Warden added.