Three persons including two women injured in house blaze in Poonch

The cause of fire is said to be due to explosion of an LPG cylinder
Poonch, Feb 10: Two women were among three persons injured in a fire incident in Mandi area of Poonch district during the night, official sources said on Friday.

They said that a house belonging to Mohammad Akram at Aadai in Mandi caught fire during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The cause of fire is said to be due to explosion of an LPG cylinder. 

"Three persons identified as Saleema Akhtar, Zaitoon Akhtar and Ameer uddin were injured in the blaze, " they said. 

The injured were immediately taken to Mandi hospital after which they were shifted to district hospital, Poonch. 

