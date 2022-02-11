Three policemen injured in attack by villagers in J&K’s Poonch

Rajouri, Feb 11: Three police personnel were injured in an attack by villagers in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
Officials said that a team of police from Gursai police station was sent to Galuta village of Mendhar sub division in connection with a case investigation when a group of villages opposed their presence.
“The villagers attacked the police team causing injuries to three personnel who have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment," said an official.
He said they have taken cognizance of the matter.