Three Poonch residents killed, another injured in Himachal road accident

Srinagar, Jan 16: Three labourers from Loran area of J&K's Poonch district were killed and another critically injured after their vehicle met with a road accident in Dalhousie area of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, sources said.
As per the sources, the deceased have been identified as Bashir Ahmed Sheikh, son of Abdul Samad Sheikh, Bashir Ahmed son of Ghulam Mohd and Mohd Iqbal son of Ghulam Mohd.
A fourth person namely Ghulam Nabi son Sultan Mohammad has suffered critical injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital in Himachal.
All the four hailed from Bela Bala area in block Loran, Tehsil Mandi in Poonch district and had gone for work to Himachal as per family sources.