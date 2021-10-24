Three security personnel wounded in fresh gunfight in J&K’s Poonch

The report said that Zia Mustafa, a Pakistani LeT militant was taken to Bhata Durian for identification of a hideout during the ongoing operation in which three army men and a JCO were killed earlier this month.

“During the search when team approached hideout, militants again opened fire on joint team of police and army personnel in which two policemen and an army jawan sustained injuries. Mustafa also sustained injuries and he could not be extracted from the site due to heavy fire”, an official told GNS adding the militant "may have got killed".

Pertinently, nine soldiers including two army officers (JCOs) have died in the gunfight that started nearly two weeks ago.