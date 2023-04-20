Five soldiers die as army vehicle catches fire in J&K’s Poonch

Srinagar, April 20: Five soldiers were charred to death after an army vehicle caught fire in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.
An army spokesman while giving details of the incident said that at about 3 pm today, a vehicle of Indian Army caught fire while it was moving from Bhimber Gali to Sangiot in District Poonch.
“In this tragic incident, five Soldiers of Indian Army have lost their life,” he said.
Earlier, sources said that the vehicle caught fire due to a lightning bolt. However, army didn’t specify what triggered the fire.
Soon after the incident, Jammu-Poonch highway was closed for traffic.
Further details are being ascertained.