Three terror splinter groups operating in Rajouri-Poonch, efforts on neutralise them: Police

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri-Poonch range, Haseeb Mughal said search and cordon operations in broader areas are taking place on almost daily basis to provide a sense of security among the people and to ensure they continue their normal activities without any fear.

On August 11, two suspected terrorists of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit launched a pre-dawn suicide attack on an Army camp in Rajouri, marking the return of fidayeen' to Jammu and Kashmir after more than three years.

Both the terrorists were shot dead after an over four-hour gunbattle, while five soldiers were also killed in the incident.

"Police and other (security) agencies have prior information about movement of terrorists who took advantage of the natural camouflage in the shape of wild growth and vegetation, a normal phenomenon during monsoon...After that attack (on August 11), security was further heightened and an alert was sounded in view of the presence of two to three more splinter terrorist groups in the Pir Panjal region," the police officer said during an interaction on social networking site Facebook.