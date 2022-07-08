Tipper driver, helper missing after flashflood in Darhali rivulet in Rajouri

Srinagar July 8: The driver and helper of a tipper truck went missing after flashfllood occurred in Darhali rivulet J&K's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.
They said that the duo identified as Sajad and Ibrar both residents of Sokar had gone to the rivulet flowing through Rajouri town to load sand when the flashfllood triggered by heavy overnight rainfall washed them away along with the tipper.
Soon, a rescue operation was launched by joint team of Army and police. While the tipper was spotted at a distance downstream from the site of mishap, the driver and helper are still missing.
The rescue operation was going on when this report was filed.