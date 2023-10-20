Traditional stone lifters of Rajouri felicitated

Rajouri, Oct 20: Pahari Tribe ST Forum and other civil society members on Friday held an event to felicitate and honour two local youth who are traditional stone lifters and are setting a trademark of stone lifting in areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts.
The youth felicitated on this occasion are Mohammad Wasid and Mohammad Zaffar, residents of Rajouri, who are young men in their mid 20s and have taken initiative to promote traditional stone lifting competitions.
Stone lifting is a traditional gaming event of Rajouri and Poonch which was having vital social importance in areas of twin districts and was even a popular event during marriage ceremonies but its importance declined with time and now such events are organised rarely.
However, Mohammad Zaffa and Wasid have taken initiative to promote this traditional gaming event and are holding competitions of stone lifting at different places involving more youth in it.