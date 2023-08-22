Traffic diverted on stretch of Rajouri highway over presence of 'suspicious material'

Rajouri, Aug 22: Authorities have diverted the movement of vehicles on a stretch of Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway after presence of a "suspicious material" near highway at Niali Manjakote.
Officials said that security forces got a suspicion that some suspicious material is present near highway at Niali in Manjakote area of Rajouri.
They said the movement of vehicles on this stretch of Highway has been diverted through a link road and around seven kilometres of highway stretch has been closed.
The technical teams as well as bomb disposal squad of police and army have been called in, the officials said.