Traffic jamming at Muradpur affects commuters

Srinagar, Oct 3: Severe traffic jamming on National Highway between Rajouri town and Muradpur village amid ongoing highway upgradation work is badly affecting the lives of people who have called for better traffic management system.
Locals of the area said that the agencies engaged for the highway upgradation work have taken up earth cutting in areas located in periphery of Rajouri town and work has also been started in Muradpur, Phalyana side but this is creating severe traffic jamming.
They said that area from Rajouri town to Muradpur is quite busy in terms of traffic movement and hours long traffic jam is being witnessed there.
“Highway upgradation work is also need of hour but there should be better traffic management system in the area so as to minimise the sufferings of people and to ease traffic flow,” said Puneet Kumar and other locals.
They said that more than half a dozen renowned private education institutions are located in this area due to which movement of school vehicles also remain heavy at the stretch but traffic jamming badly affects the students also.