Traffic on Mughal Road only from Poonch to Kashmir till Monday

There shall be no two-way traffic on road and step has been taken amid heavy congestion on road due to movement of nomads with their livestock.

Deputy SP Traffic Rajouri Poonch, Mohammad Nawaz Chouhan, has issued the advisory. In this advisory, Deputy SP Traffic has mentioned about severe traffic congestion on Mughal Road due to seasonal migration of nomads on road who are moving towards upper reaches (Dhoks) for spending their summer season.