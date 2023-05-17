Traffic on Mughal Road only from Poonch to Kashmir till Monday

Rajouri, May 17: Authorities have issued a fresh traffic advisory for Mughal Road in which movement of vehicles would only be allowed from Poonch to Kashmir till Monday.
There shall be no two-way traffic on road and step has been taken amid heavy congestion on road due to movement of nomads with their livestock.
Deputy SP Traffic Rajouri Poonch, Mohammad Nawaz Chouhan, has issued the advisory. In this advisory, Deputy SP Traffic has mentioned about severe traffic congestion on Mughal Road due to seasonal migration of nomads on road who are moving towards upper reaches (Dhoks) for spending their summer season.
In this advisory, Deputy SP Traffic Rajouri Poonch range, Mohammad Nawaz Chouhan said that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, only one way traffic is allowed on Mughal road while keeping in view congestion on road due to nomadic migration movement, the traffic will only be allowed from Poonch to Kashmir side.