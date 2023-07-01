Traffic police issue advisory for Amarnath Yatris

They said cut-off timings for up Srinagar bound Yatra and tourist vehicles other than daily convoys of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatris have been fixed at 11 am from Jammu, noon from Jakhani, Udhampur, 1 pm from Chanderkote, Ramban and 2 pm from Lamber, Banihal.

They said no Yatra or tourist vehicle shall be allowed to cross Banihal – Qaziqund(Navyug) tunnel towards Kashmir after 2 pm.