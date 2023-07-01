Traffic police issue advisory for Amarnath Yatris

Ramban, July 1: Jammu and Kashmir traffic police department issued a special advisory for visiting Yatris and tourists other than the Amarnath Yatra convoy to Kashmir.
They said cut-off timings for up Srinagar bound Yatra and tourist vehicles other than daily convoys of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatris have been fixed at 11 am from Jammu, noon from Jakhani, Udhampur, 1 pm from Chanderkote, Ramban and 2 pm from Lamber, Banihal.
They said no Yatra or tourist vehicle shall be allowed to cross Banihal – Qaziqund(Navyug) tunnel towards Kashmir after 2 pm.
Similarly, no yatra or tourist vehicle shall be allowed from Pahalgam to move toward Jammu after 3 pm. No yatra or tourist vehicle shall be allowed from Sonamarg to Srinagar after 3 pm and no yatra or tourist vehicle shall be allowed from Gulmarg to Srinagar after 5 pm.
Yatris and tourists are advised to travel in Kashmir Valley only between 7 am to 6 pm and should plan accordingly so that they reach their destination within the time frame.
They said after withdrawing ROP every day at 6 pm the movements of Yatris and tourists shall be restricted.
They said concerned Police, traffic police, and security forces shall bring such vehicles to the nearest Yatri or security forces camps.
SSP has advised Yatris and tourists to follow the general cut-off timings.