Traffic police start issuing e-challans in Rajouri

"We are now having a small machine in our hand which has an inbuilt camera and is also connected to the internet," SO Sukhbir Singh said.

He added that the machine is linked with a system containing all the details of vehicles and by entering vehicle registration numbers in it, "we get all the details including owner's details and vehicle registration documents."

"Now with just one click we get all the details of the vehicle and come to know about any document which has either expired or is yet to be made and this makes it easy for us to find violations with just one click and to take action," SO added.

Regarding the benefit of this technological intervention, SO Sukhbir Singh mentioned less time "taken to find violations and to take action." " The system is also user-friendly as a violator receives a fine within minutes and can also pay a fine through online platforms."