Traffic resumes on Mughal Road after 2 days

Rajouri, Oct 18: Movement of vehicles on historic Mughal road Wednesday resumed after two days as the road was opened for traffic after clearance of snow with the improvement in weather conditions.
Mughal road connects Poonch district of Jammu region with Shopian district of Kashmir region and passes through tough mountain passes including Pir Ki Gali.
The road was closed during the intervening night of October 15 and 16 due to fresh snowfall amid bad weather conditions. It remained closed for two days due to slippery conditions.
The concerned mechanical engineering department launched a slow clearance operation on Monday which continued for two days and was completed on Tuesday evening.
Officials said, “The road has been opened for traffic today after improvement in weather conditions.”
DTI Traffic Mughal Road, Kapil Manhas said that more than 100 vehicles passed through the road on Wednesday and the flow of traffic was smooth.
He said, “Normal movement of vehicles on the road will now be allowed.”