Traffic suspended on Mughal road

Rajouri, Dec 9: Vehicular movement on Mughal road was suspended in view of fresh snowfall on Friday.
Traffic was suspended on Friday morning and the road continued to be closed for movement of vehicles when last reports were received.
Deputy SP Traffic Rajouri Poonch range, Aftab Shah told Greater Kashmir that fresh snowfall in Mughal road areas started on Friday morning that resulted in the closure of the road.
“Road remains closed. It may be restored on Saturday morning depending upon fair weather conditions,” he added.