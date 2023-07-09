Tragic accident on Mughal Road claims lives of Director Finance, wife and son; daughter injured

Jammu, July 9: Ranbir Singh Bali, Director of Finance, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, his wife and son died and his daughter was injured after a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Pannar bridge along Mughal road on Sunday.
Official sources told GNS that the accident took place at 1940 hours when a swift car (JK02BD -4635) on way to Surankote from Kashmir Valley via Mughal road. Three among those travelling in the car died on the spot and another was injured and evacuated to a nearby hospital by rescuers including locals and police.
The deceased have been identified as Ranbir Singh Bali (Director of Finance, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department), his wife Parvinder Kour and son Irvan Singh. Condition of his daughter Mahreen Kour is stated to be out of danger. So far, they said, body of Parvinder Kour has been retrieved, they said. (GNS)