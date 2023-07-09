Tragic accident on Mughal Road claims lives of Director Finance, wife and son; daughter injured

Jammu, July 9: Ranbir Singh Bali, Director of Finance, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, his wife and son died and his daughter was injured after a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Pannar bridge along Mughal road on Sunday.

Official sources told GNS that the accident took place at 1940 hours when a swift car (JK02BD -4635) on way to Surankote from Kashmir Valley via Mughal road. Three among those travelling in the car died on the spot and another was injured and evacuated to a nearby hospital by rescuers including locals and police.