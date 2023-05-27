Training programme for farmers held

Poonch: Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, Jammu, in collaboration with Department of Agriculture, Poonch, today organised a one day training and planting material distribution programme under CSIR Floriculture Mission here in the Dak Bungalow, Poonch under the patronage of Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director CSIR IIIM Jammu.

Additional District Development Commissioner Poonch, Malikzada Sheraz Ul Haq was the Chief Guest of the event. He hailed the initiative of CSIR-IIIM of reaching out to the farmers of the district Poonch and informed that adoption of the floriculture crops like Marigold and Gladiolus can add to the economic returns of the farmers. He emphasized on the judicious utilization of the available resources for achieving maximum profitability.

Production of fresh loose flowers like marigold by farmers of the district has local demand due to its use in religious and cultural traditions, he added. He also expressed his gratitude to the participating farmers and impressed upon the officers of the department of agriculture to have a coordinated approach with the CSIR IIIM team for translation of the activities under the Mission for greater outcome.