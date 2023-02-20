Tribal farmers receive training on crop improvement in Rajouri

Rajouri: The Regional Agriculture Research Station Rajouri under the aegis of Directorate of Research of Sher e Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Jammu organised an exposure visit of tribal farmers with the tour being flagged off from Regional Agricultural Research Station Rajouri on Tuesday.
Tribal farmers from different parts of Rajouri district have been sent on this tour which is both a training capsule as well as exposure visit for them.
Chief Scientist of RARS Rajouri, Dr. Vikas Sharma, said that the farmers visit is being organised in collaboration with ICAR Vivekananda Parvatiya Krishi Anusandhan Sanstha and they will visit Almora, Uttarakhand.
These farmers will be trained about latest and advanced farming methods and ways to increase agriculture production especially for millets.