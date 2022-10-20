Tribal welfare among top priorities of Union Govt: Union MoS

Rajouri: The two day tour of Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh as a part of special public outreach to UT of J&K concluded today in Rajouri.

On the second day of her tour, the MoS met a deputation of tribals in the Conference Hall of the PWD Dak Bunglow who apprised the Minister about a number of demands and issues confronting them. Specific issues included safeguarding 10 percent reservation status for Gujjar and Bakerwals, permanent shelters for migratory tribal population and inclusion of all eligible beneficiaries under Forest Right Act among others.

Other issues included sanctioning of adequate tribal funds, sanctioning of additional EMRs for the district, improvement in quality of education in mobile schools, proper market linkage to be provided for wool, concession to be provided to the nomads in electricity bills etc.

The MoS gave a patient hearing to all the issues and demands projected on the occasion and assured that all genuine concerns would be redressed in a time bound manner.