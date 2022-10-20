Tribal welfare among top priorities of Union Govt: Union MoS

Rajouri: The two day tour of Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh as a part of special public outreach to UT of J&K concluded today in Rajouri.
On the second day of her tour, the MoS met a deputation of tribals in the Conference Hall of the PWD Dak Bunglow who apprised the Minister about a number of demands and issues confronting them. Specific issues included safeguarding 10 percent reservation status for Gujjar and Bakerwals, permanent shelters for migratory tribal population and inclusion of all eligible beneficiaries under Forest Right Act among others.
Other issues included sanctioning of adequate tribal funds, sanctioning of additional EMRs for the district, improvement in quality of education in mobile schools, proper market linkage to be provided for wool, concession to be provided to the nomads in electricity bills etc.
The MoS gave a patient hearing to all the issues and demands projected on the occasion and assured that all genuine concerns would be redressed in a time bound manner.
While speaking on the occasion, the MoS said that tribal welfare is among the topmost priorities of the Central Government and dedicated efforts are being made to raise the socio-economic status of the tribal population.
The Minister also interacted with the Pahadi deputation and listened to their issues and demands. The Pahadi deputation apprised the MoS about a number of issues and demands including giving ST status to pahadis.
While addressing the meeting, the Minister said that the Government is taking best possible measures for the overall development of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and much focus is being laid on pushing every sector to take the UT to newer heights of development and prosperity.
“It is being ensured that the benefits of the welfare schemes and programs reach the last beneficiary of the country”, she said. She also maintained that dedicated efforts are being made to make sure that no one is deprived of their rights.
The MoS also said that the Union Government has set the target of turning India into a developed nation by the 100th year of its independence, 2047.
She also said that the development is on fast track in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir and scores of vital developmental projects have been completed and many projects are in progress.