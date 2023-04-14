Tributes paid to B R Ambedkar on birth anniversary in Rajouri

Rajouri, Apr 14: Rich floral tributes were on Friday paid to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his 132nd birth anniversary.
On this occasion, a large number of events were organised in Rajouri district.
Guru Ravidass Sabha Rajouri organised an event in main town wherein tributes were paid to Dr. Ambedkar and speakers threw light on his life and achievements besides contribution to society.
President of Sabha Tarun Vasson, General Secretary Ankit Kessar, Cashier Subash Chander and other office bearers of Sabha were present on the occasion besides civil society members.
Another such event was organised at Ambedkar park near Salani bridge of Rajouri town in which a large number of people were present wherein tributes were paid to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.
Bike rallies were also organised in parts of Rajouri district to celebrate the occasion.