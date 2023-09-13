Tributes paid to Sepoy Ravi Kumar

Rajouri: Indian Army along with other security agencies Wednesday paid tributes to Sepoy Ravi Kumar and army dog 'Kent' in wreath laying ceremonies held at Rajouri army hospital and Methyani army camp respectively.

Sepoy Ravi Kumar, presently posted in 63 RR, was part of army team leading search operation in Narla village on Tuesday afternoon when an encounter broke out and the soldier received injuries.

Army said that in the hospital, the soldier succumbed after excessive blood loss.

Body of Sepoy Ravi Kumar, a resident of Kishtwar, was kept in army’s 150 General hospital Rajouri, where a wreath laying ceremony was organised this morning in which senior officers of army, police and civil administration took part.

Tributes were paid to the soldier in this ceremony with all the participants underlining his bravery while leading the operation.

Another wreath laying ceremony was organised at Methyani army camp in which Commander 14 Sector RR, Brig Soumeet Patnaik and DIG Rajouri Poonch range Haseeb Mughal along with other senior army and police officers were present.

Floral tributes were paid to the army dog 'Kent' in this ceremony.

'Kent', a six years old female dog, was part of an army operational team carrying out searches in Narla on Tuesday and the dog was sniffing and leading the search teams when terrorists resorted to firing and she got injured and died.

Tributes to the army dog were paid with full military honours.