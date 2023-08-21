Truck falls into river in Nowshera, rescue operation underway to find driver

Srinagar, Aug 21: A truck carrying grains fell into a river along Jammu-Poonch highway on intervening night of Sunday and Monday, official sources said.

GNS reported that the truck bearing registration number PB06Q 7165, driven by one Sonu from Jalandhar Punjab, fell into a river near Tatya village in Nowshera.

"Upon intimation, the locally stationed army and Police launched a joint operation at the site", they said.