Pir Panjal
Truck falls into river in Nowshera, rescue operation underway to find driver
The locally stationed army and police have launched a joint operation at the site
Srinagar, Aug 21: A truck carrying grains fell into a river along Jammu-Poonch highway on intervening night of Sunday and Monday, official sources said.
GNS reported that the truck bearing registration number PB06Q 7165, driven by one Sonu from Jalandhar Punjab, fell into a river near Tatya village in Nowshera.
"Upon intimation, the locally stationed army and Police launched a joint operation at the site", they said.
"The overnight operation has yielded the wreckage of the truck, while the driver is yet to be located", they said.
Confirming it, a police official said that the rescue operation is going on at the site to locate the missing driver.