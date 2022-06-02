Truck laden with iron falls into gorge in Poonch, driver jumps out safely

Srinagar, June 2: A 30-year-old driver safely jumped out of a truck after he lost control over it and it rolled down into a 80-ft deep gorge in J&K's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.
Quoting a police official, news agency GNS reported that the truck bearing registration number JK02AQ-1815 loaded with iron rods was driven by Sayed Ahmed, 30, son of Mohammad Rafiq of Choudhary Nar Rajouri. The truck, on way from Rajouri towards Srinagar, rolled down from the mountainous road and fell into the gorge. Soon after receiving the information, police and locals started a rescue operation to find out any survivor(s).
However after hectic searches, the official said, no person was found nearby. Subsequently police learnt that the driver has called owner of truck and informed him about the accident and that he jumped out of the vehicle. The driver also informed that the accident had taken place during night, they said.
SHO Surankote Niaz Ahmed said that a case has been registered and further investigation taken up.