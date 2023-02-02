Truck loaded with goods catches fire in Rajouri

Rajouri: A truck loaded with goods from different business establishments caught fire causing a loss of lakhs of rupees.

Officials said that a truck loaded with goods was parked at Hamilton bridge near the mini sports stadium on the main bus stand road of Rajouri town when fire flames erupted from the vehicle.

They said that teams of police and army rushed to the spot soon after the incident report was received while a fire tender from Rajouri fire station was also called in and a fire fighting operation was launched that continued for half an hour.

Officials informed that the truck was saved from damage but most of the goods loaded in it got reduced to ashes. However, no loss of life has taken place in the incident.