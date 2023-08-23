Truck submerges in Munawar Tawi | Search for missing driver continues in Nowshera

Rajouri, Aug 22: Joint teams of Police, Army, SDRF and locals, for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, continued the search operation for the missing truck driver in and around MunawarTawi in Nowshera.
The driver went missing after his vehicle (truck) fell in MunawarTawi near Nowshera on Rajouri-Poonch National Highway.
The ill-fated truck, laden with rice, was on its way towards Rajouri from Jammu when it skidded off the road and fell into the river near Nowshera-Dhaliyan stretch in the wee hours of Monday.
Driver of the truck was alone in the vehicle at the time of the accident.
As MunawarTawi was in full spate due to ongoing Monsoon season; it was being apprehended that its strong water currents might have washed him away.
“However, for the second consecutive day today, the search operation for the missing driver continued in the area; upstream and downstream,” officials said.