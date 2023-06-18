Twelve persons injured in Rajouri road mishap

Srinagar, Jun 18: At least twelve persons were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Rajouri on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
GNS reported that a bus bearing registration number JK02AK 4299 while on way from Udhan towards Teryath met with an accident at Teryath due to ‘rash and negligent’ driving of the driver.
“After getting the information, the police party reached the spot and found that 12 people were injured in the accident”, they said adding all of them were evacuated from the site to CHC Teryath for treatment.
The injured have been identified as; Matabi (60) wife of Ab Rahim resident of Hari Chuma; Muneer Hussain son of Hassan Mohd; Mohd Tofail (28) son of Manzoor Hussain resident of Khorbani; Bimla Devi wife of Suram Singh resident of Khewn Teryath; Babli Devi (39) wife of Raj Kumar resident of Khabbar; Tania Kumari (15) daughter of Balbir Singh resident of Mangal; Sabza Begum (60) wife of Mohd Hussain resident of Udhan; Sabar Hussain (20) son of Muneer Hussain resident of Gundha Khawas; Ashu Devi (18) daughter of Rattan Singh resident of Panglar Khawas; Narinder Thakur son of Rash Paul Singh resident of Panglar Khawas; Priyanka Devi (22) daughter of Krishna Lal resident of Mangal and Mohd Shakeel (23) son of Alam Din resident of Panglar.