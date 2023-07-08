Two Army men feared washed away in Poonch, rescue opn on

Rajouri, July 08: A rescue and search operation is underway in Poshana area alongside the Mughal Road in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, as two Army personnel are feared to have been washed away in a river.
Security forces and the state disaster response force have joined efforts in this crucial mission. Senior army and police officials have arrived at the scene to oversee the operation and provide necessary guidance.
According to initial reports, the two army personnel were believed to have been washed away in the river water in the Poshana area. In response to the incident, a comprehensive rescue and search operation was immediately launched, with ongoing efforts to locate the missing personnel.